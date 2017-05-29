Cross Schools receives shade structure grant

Cross Schools has been named the recipient of a 2017 Shade Structure Program Grant by the American Academy of Dermatology.
The grant will provide $8,000 for the purchase and installation of a permanent shade structure. Cross Schools is one of several organizations this year to receive a grant from the AAD’s Shade Structure Program.
Dermatologist Carmen A. Traywick of May River Dermatology, a member of the academy, sponsored the grant application.
Cross Schools will be holding a ribbon-cutting and dedication ceremony for the new shade on June 21.
For more information, visit www.CrossSchools.org.
