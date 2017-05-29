Education

Cross Schools receives shade structure grant

Posted by Sandra Ross

sross@islandpacket.com

May 29, 2017 3:33 PM

Cross Schools has been named the recipient of a 2017 Shade Structure Program Grant by the American Academy of Dermatology.

The grant will provide $8,000 for the purchase and installation of a permanent shade structure. Cross Schools is one of several organizations this year to receive a grant from the AAD’s Shade Structure Program.

Dermatologist Carmen A. Traywick of May River Dermatology, a member of the academy, sponsored the grant application.

Cross Schools will be holding a ribbon-cutting and dedication ceremony for the new shade on June 21.

For more information, visit www.CrossSchools.org.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Lowcountry college students share top 5 dorm life must-haves

Lowcountry college students share top 5 dorm life must-haves 0:43

Lowcountry college students share top 5 dorm life must-haves
Beaufort Elementary School students answer the question of the moment: what is an eclipse? 1:16

Beaufort Elementary School students answer the question of the moment: what is an eclipse?
Watch McCracken Middle School students arrive for the first day of school in this time-lapse video 1:02

Watch McCracken Middle School students arrive for the first day of school in this time-lapse video

View More Video