Bookmobile makes it debut at Bluffton Library

twitter email Beaufort County Library System had their ribbon cutting and an open house at the Bluffton Branch on Monday to showcase their Bookmobile. When the bookmobile is fully outfitted, it will have four iPad Pros in custom-made, pull out shelves – the second bookmobile in the nation to have this feature. Drew Martin Staff video

