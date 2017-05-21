2 Bluffton High School students receive Bluffton Artists’ scholarship

Bluffton High School art students Lindsay Hyer and Jacob Ryan were awarded The Society of Bluffton Artists’ Naomi McCracken Scholarship.
Hyer received a $2,000 scholarship and plans to attend Southern Virginia University and major in art.
Ryan, who received $1,000, plans to attend the College of Charleston and major in graphic arts.
With the help and collaboration of Andrea Pejeau, department chair of fine arts at Bluffton High School, art students are selected to apply for the scholarship. The students must write a personal statement on why they feel they deserve the scholarship and then be interviewed by the SoBA scholarship committee.
