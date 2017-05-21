Lindsay Hyer
Lindsay Hyer Submitted
Lindsay Hyer Submitted

Education

May 21, 2017 7:17 PM

2 Bluffton High School students receive Bluffton Artists’ scholarship

Posted by Sandra Ross

sross@islandpacket.com

Bluffton High School art students Lindsay Hyer and Jacob Ryan were awarded The Society of Bluffton Artists’ Naomi McCracken Scholarship.

Hyer received a $2,000 scholarship and plans to attend Southern Virginia University and major in art.

Ryan, who received $1,000, plans to attend the College of Charleston and major in graphic arts.

With the help and collaboration of Andrea Pejeau, department chair of fine arts at Bluffton High School, art students are selected to apply for the scholarship. The students must write a personal statement on why they feel they deserve the scholarship and then be interviewed by the SoBA scholarship committee.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

These Hilton Head Prep students just graduated, now what?

These Hilton Head Prep students just graduated, now what? 1:03

These Hilton Head Prep students just graduated, now what?
Not as easy as 1,2,3: How charter schools get started 0:52

Not as easy as 1,2,3: How charter schools get started
Good Morning Whale Branch: behind the scenes at school's morning newscast 1:33

Good Morning Whale Branch: behind the scenes at school's morning newscast

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos