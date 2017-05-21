Education

May 21, 2017 7:09 PM

2 Hilton Head Prep students receive Oak Advisors Scholarship of Excellence

Posted by Sandra Ross

sross@islandpacket.com

Hilton Head Preparatory School’s Sarah Makki DeLoach and Ryan Patrick Nimmer were named the recipients of the 2017 Oak Advisors Scholarship of Excellence.

Both will graduate will May. DeLoach will attend Wake Forest University, and Nimmer will attend Georgetown University.

The scholarship was created by the principals of Oak Advisors LLC, Michelle Myhre and John Chiacchiero. The annual scholarship is administered by the Community Foundation of the Lowcountry and is awarded to local, qualified high school seniors planning to attend an accredited college or university and major in business or economics. Application is made through the Community Foundation of the Lowcountry

For more information, contact the Community Foundation of the Lowcountry at 843-681-9100 or Oak Advisors LLC at 843-757-9339.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

These Hilton Head Prep students just graduated, now what?

These Hilton Head Prep students just graduated, now what? 1:03

These Hilton Head Prep students just graduated, now what?
Not as easy as 1,2,3: How charter schools get started 0:52

Not as easy as 1,2,3: How charter schools get started
Good Morning Whale Branch: behind the scenes at school's morning newscast 1:33

Good Morning Whale Branch: behind the scenes at school's morning newscast

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos