2 Hilton Head Prep students receive Oak Advisors Scholarship of Excellence

Hilton Head Preparatory School’s Sarah Makki DeLoach and Ryan Patrick Nimmer were named the recipients of the 2017 Oak Advisors Scholarship of Excellence.
Both will graduate will May. DeLoach will attend Wake Forest University, and Nimmer will attend Georgetown University.
The scholarship was created by the principals of Oak Advisors LLC, Michelle Myhre and John Chiacchiero. The annual scholarship is administered by the Community Foundation of the Lowcountry and is awarded to local, qualified high school seniors planning to attend an accredited college or university and major in business or economics. Application is made through the Community Foundation of the Lowcountry
For more information, contact the Community Foundation of the Lowcountry at 843-681-9100 or Oak Advisors LLC at 843-757-9339.
