Mother of teen killed in Monday Bluffton crash mourns a son gone too soon

Dawn Fedele first learned something was wrong when one of her son’s friends called Monday night.

“I got a call from one of his best friends and they were like, ‘have you heard from Noah?’” she said on Thursday. “I said no.”

Her 17-year-old was supposed to be home at 10 p.m. after a dinner with friends.

“Then I saw on Facebook that somebody had put that there had been a fatality on the parkway and to avoid that area,” she said.

She rushed to the scene

“They had it blocked off, so I just got out of the car and ran and ran,” she said.

What she found is every parent’s worst nightmare.

Her son had died in a crash on Bluffton Parkway around 10:30 p.m. near Pinecrest Drive. His passenger and friend Samuel Bougus, had also died.

“I saw the car was smashed,” Fedele said of the white Range Rover her son drove. “I talked to the coroner and they said he died instantly.”

The vehicle flipped over after Fedele lost control and struck several trees in the median, according to Joy Nelson, spokesperson for the Bluffton Police Department.

The days following her son’s death have been a blur.

Family and friends have descended on Fedele’s home and a funeral has been planned from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Sauls Funeral Home at 90 Simmonsville Road in Bluffton. A funeral mass will be held at 12:15 p.m. on Friday at Saint Gregory the Great Catholic Church at 31 St. Gregory Drive in Bluffton for Bougus.

Bougus’ family will receive freinds beginning at 10:30 a.m. until the hour of service.

“Everbody loved Noah,” Dawn Fedele said. “My son was very intelligent. He built his own computer and he was a gamer. He was outgoing, loved his little sister and his family in general.”

Her son transferred from Bluffton High School in November of last year to take online classes for his GED. Noah was getting ready to take his contractor’s license in order to work for his father’s construction company, she said.

Related stories from The Island Packet Funeral arrangements set for Bluffton teens killed in Monday crash

On Tuesday, friends and family of Noah and Bougus went to Brighton Beach to honor both young men.

“I got down there when they were finishing up,” Fedele said. “There were hundreds of kids at (the beach) who set off balloons and did a tribute. ... Everybody loved Noah.”

Attempts to contact the Bougus family have been unsuccessful.