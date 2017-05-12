Hilton Head senior awarded National Merit Scholarship

Hilton Head Island High School senior Vinit Krishna has earned a 2017 National Merit Scholarship.
Krishna is among 2,500 high school seniors nationwide who will receive a $2,500 National Merit Scholarship for college study.
“The National Merit Scholarship is one of the most prestigious honors that a high school student can receive on the national stage,” said Superintendent Jeff Moss. “Our entire community of proud of Vinit, and we wish him the best.”
Krishna was an Advanced Placement Scholar with Honor and a winner of the Harvard Book Award. He plays violin and serves as concertmaster for the school orchestra as well as the ARCO community youth orchestra. He will attend Duke University to study neuroscience.
