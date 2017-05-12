H.E. McCracken Middle School hosting fundraiser

H.E. McCracken Middle School in Bluffton is hosting “Arts and Dessert,” a visual arts family night fundraiser, from 6 to 8 p.m. May 17.
Art teachers will offer instructions on painting, and each attendee can paint their own painting to take home. The event also will feature the Art Silent Auction, and attendees can donate a dessert or cake for the Pretty Cake Contest.
Tickets are $5 per person. A $10 family four-pack with a dessert donation and a $15 family five-plus-pack with a dessert donation also are offered.
