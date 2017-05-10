Here’s when Beaufort County schools will host graduation - and how to help us celebrate the Class of 2017!

Help us celebrate the Class of 2017!
Here’s all the info regarding county high school graduation ceremonies.
Graduation schedule:
Saturday, May 20
Hilton Head Prep, 10 a.m. Baccalaureate ceremony at St. Andrew-by-the-Sea United Methodist Church; 2 p.m. upper school graduation at Joseph B. Fraser Jr. Field House
Friday, May 26
Whale Branch Early College High School, 7 p.m.; football field (gym, if rain)
Saturday, May 27
Hilton Head Christian Academy, 10 a.m.; First Presbyterian Church, 540 William Hilton Parkway
John Paul II Catholic School, 10 a.m.; athletic center
Beaufort Academy, 11 a.m.; gym
Tuesday, May 30
Hilton Head Island High School, 7 p.m.; stadium (gym, if rain)
Wednesday, May 31
Bluffton High School, 7 p.m.; football field (gym, if rain)
Thursday, June 1
Battery Creek High School, 6 p.m.; football field
Friday, June 2
Beaufort High School, 7 p.m.; stadium (gym, if rain)
Saturday, June 3
May River High School, 7 p.m.; gym
