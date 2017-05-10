Education

May 10, 2017 4:08 PM

Here’s when Beaufort County schools will host graduation - and how to help us celebrate the Class of 2017!

By Graham Cawthon

gcawthon@islandpacket.com

Here’s all the info regarding county high school graduation ceremonies.

Graduation schedule:

Saturday, May 20

Hilton Head Prep, 10 a.m. Baccalaureate ceremony at St. Andrew-by-the-Sea United Methodist Church; 2 p.m. upper school graduation at Joseph B. Fraser Jr. Field House

Friday, May 26

Whale Branch Early College High School, 7 p.m.; football field (gym, if rain)

Saturday, May 27

Hilton Head Christian Academy, 10 a.m.; First Presbyterian Church, 540 William Hilton Parkway

John Paul II Catholic School, 10 a.m.; athletic center

Beaufort Academy, 11 a.m.; gym

Tuesday, May 30

Hilton Head Island High School, 7 p.m.; stadium (gym, if rain)

Wednesday, May 31

Bluffton High School, 7 p.m.; football field (gym, if rain)

Thursday, June 1

Battery Creek High School, 6 p.m.; football field

Friday, June 2

Beaufort High School, 7 p.m.; stadium (gym, if rain)

Saturday, June 3

May River High School, 7 p.m.; gym

Graham Cawthon: 843-706-8138, @GrahamCawthon, https://www.facebook.com/ipbggraham/

