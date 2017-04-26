6 Hilton Head Prep students earn honors at state science fair

Six students from Hilton Head Preparatory School were recognized during the 2017 SCISA State Science Fair awards ceremony, according to a news release.
The winners:
▪ Lucas Tomita: best overall entry, senior division; best in the section, environmental category
▪ Frank (Xingnun) Lin: first place, senior biological division
▪ Rachel Stratton: first place, senior physical classification
▪ Ella Tomita: first place, junior environmental category
▪ Allessandra Reuben: second place, senior behavioral section
▪ Grace Lanier: second place, junior invention/engineering area
Judging criteria included technical correctness, aesthetic quality, theory, feasibility, effort and scientific methods. Approximately 189 projects were judged at the state science fair.
