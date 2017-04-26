Education

April 26, 2017 11:49 AM

6 Hilton Head Prep students earn honors at state science fair

Posted by Sandra Ross

sross@islandpacket.com

Six students from Hilton Head Preparatory School were recognized during the 2017 SCISA State Science Fair awards ceremony, according to a news release.

The winners:

▪  Lucas Tomita: best overall entry, senior division; best in the section, environmental category

▪  Frank (Xingnun) Lin: first place, senior biological division

▪  Rachel Stratton: first place, senior physical classification

▪  Ella Tomita: first place, junior environmental category

▪  Allessandra Reuben: second place, senior behavioral section

▪  Grace Lanier: second place, junior invention/engineering area

Judging criteria included technical correctness, aesthetic quality, theory, feasibility, effort and scientific methods. Approximately 189 projects were judged at the state science fair.

