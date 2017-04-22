Largest class of USCB graduates to turn tassel Friday

The University of South Carolina Beaufort will hold its commencement ceremony April 28 at 6 p.m. on the library plaza of the Hilton Head Gateway campus.
The 2017 graduating class of 398 students is the largest in the university's history.
For the first time, a woman — Dr. Belle S. Wheelan, the first African American president of the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission — will deliver the keynote address, according to a university news release.
Dr. Wheelan’s career in education spans more than 40 years and includes a role as Secretary of Education in Virginia. In 2005, she was named to lead the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission, the regional organization that accredits nearly 800 educational organizations throughout the South. She holds that post today.
“Dr. Wheelan’s leadership experience gives her a great deal of insight into student success in higher education and life,” said USCB university chancellor Dr. Al Panu. “She looks at obstacles as challenges that can be overcome. Our students can take this valuable lesson and apply it to their lives after graduation.”
Individuals who are not able to attend commencement can watch the ceremony live on USCB’s website at http://www.uscb.edu/commencement/. The live feed will start rolling at 5:50.
Kelly Meyerhofer: 843-706-8136, @KellyMeyerhofer
