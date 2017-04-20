Education

April 20, 2017 9:56 AM

Bluffton residents, your school board representative wants to hear from you

By Kelly Meyerhofer

kmeyerhofer@islandpacket.com

Board of Education members representing the Bluffton area are hosting a town hall meeting to hear from their constituents.

Who:

▪  Geri Kinton, District 5

▪  Patricia Felton-Montgomery, District 6

▪  Evva Anderson, District 7

▪  Mary Cordray, District 8

▪  Christina Gwozdz, District 9

When: Tuesday, April 25

Where: Bluffton Town Hall, 20 Bridge St.

Time: 6 p.m.

To find your representative by map, visit http://www.beaufort.k12.sc.us/d_i_s_t_r_i_c_t/board_of_education/find_your_representative_by_map/

Kelly Meyerhofer: 843-706-8136, @KellyMeyerhofer

