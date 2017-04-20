Bluffton residents, your school board representative wants to hear from you

Board of Education members representing the Bluffton area are hosting a town hall meeting to hear from their constituents.
Who:
▪ Geri Kinton, District 5
▪ Patricia Felton-Montgomery, District 6
▪ Evva Anderson, District 7
▪ Mary Cordray, District 8
▪ Christina Gwozdz, District 9
When: Tuesday, April 25
Where: Bluffton Town Hall, 20 Bridge St.
Time: 6 p.m.
To find your representative by map, visit http://www.beaufort.k12.sc.us/d_i_s_t_r_i_c_t/board_of_education/find_your_representative_by_map/
Kelly Meyerhofer: 843-706-8136, @KellyMeyerhofer
