Board attorney, achievement gap among Beaufort County school board work session topics

The Beaufort County school board will meet for work sessions Friday and Saturday to discuss ways to reduce the district’s achievement gap, the merits of the board retaining its own legal counsel and other issues.
The work sessions are scheduled to begin both days at 8:45 a.m. in the media center of the Beaufort County School District office, 2900 Mink Point Boulevard, Beaufort.
Friday’s will begin with board member training, followed in the afternoon by a budget presentation and discussion of the board’s goals for the coming school year and how those goals relate to the district’s five-year strategic plan.
The board will also consider roof replacements at Beaufort High School and Holy Trinity School as well as the architect contract for the Whale Branch gymnasium and auditorium project.
Saturday’s agenda includes a review of the board’s achievement gap and student discipline. The board will also discuss the procurement process and if the board should seek its own attorney.
For the Friday agenda, visit http://beaufortschools.net/common/pages/DisplayFile.aspx?itemId=7625788.
For the Saturday agenda, visit http://beaufortschools.net/common/pages/DisplayFile.aspx?itemId=7626850.
