‘Learning how to be scholars’: USCB students to present academic research Monday

More than 80 University of South Carolina Beaufort undergraduate students will present their research April 17 in the university’s Recreation Center on the Hilton Head Gateway campus.
Six students were selected for oral presentations from 10 a.m. to noon. Poster presentations are scheduled from 1 to 3 p.m.
USCB’s Student Research and Scholarship Day is in its ninth year. Most of USCB’s academic disciplines will be represented.
David Simmons, an associate professor of anthropology at the University of South Carolina in Columbia and father of a USCB student, will deliver the keynote address at 3:15 p.m.
“Our undergraduate students are producing knowledge,” said Kim Cavanagh, a USCB professor of anthropology and co-chair of the organizing committee. “They’re contributing to the body of knowledge in their field. They are learning how to be scholars. The work they do is really fascinating.”
For more information about the 2017 Student Research and Scholarship Day, contact Cavanagh at 843-208-8347 or kcavanagh@uscb.edu.
