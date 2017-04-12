USCB students’ green thumbs will benefit Jasper County Boys and Girls Club

Two University of South Carolina Beaufort students found an empty greenhouse on campus and saw potential.
In the fall of 2015, students Bailey Schorr and Jaylan Tucker asked Dr. Lauren Gellar, a USCB health promotion professor, for permission to work in the greenhouse.
“We had no idea the path we were walking down,” Schorr said in a university news release.
University maintenance staff helped the students clean and repair the greenhouse. Paul Brody, a local hydroponics expert, taught Schorr and Tucker different planting methods to grow tomatoes, zucchini, cucumbers and butterhead lettuce.
The students will donate the vegetables to the Jasper County Boys and Girls Club and teach them about hydroponics and healthy eating through cooking classes.
Funding for the project came from the University of South Carolina Pastides Health and Sustainability Fund, which is supported by royalties from healthy cookbooks written by USC first lady Patricia Moore-Pastides. The students also received support from the USCB Student Life Department and Norman Varnes, of the university Environmental Club.
Both students will graduate this year, Schorr with a degree in psychology and Tucker with a degree in health promotion.
Learn more about garden-to-table cooking
Patricia Moore-Pastides, the first lady of the University of South Carolina and author of several healthy cookbooks, will share gardening and cooking tips.
Time: 1:10 to 2:30 p.m.
When: Thursday, April 13
Where: Hargray lobby on the Hilton Head Gateway Campus, 1 University Boulevard, Bluffton
