Parker’s gives $20,000 check to Beaufort County Schools

Parker’s recently donated $20,000 to the Beaufort County School District as part of the company’s “Fueling the Community” charitable initiative, according to a company release.
Superintendent Jeff Moss accepted the donation on behalf of the school district.
“This is a terrific partnership, and it’s constantly growing because as Parker’s adds new stores, they increase their support for schools,” Moss said in the release.
Parker’s, which operates 48 convenience stores in Georgia and South Carolina, donates a portion of the proceeds of every gallon of gas sold on the first Wednesday of each month to local schools.
The business launched its initiative in 2011 and has donated money to public and private schools in every community where it does business, the release said.
Some of Parker’s donations support the Beaufort County School District’s annual “Support Person of the Year” recognition program, which honors school nurses, social workers, bookkeepers, office managers, teacher assistants, school secretaries, and technology and data specialists.
Other funds go to specific schools designated by Parker’s “PumpPal Club” customers when they purchase gasoline on the first Wednesday of the month.
"At Parker's, we believe education has the power to transform lives," company president and CEO Greg Parker said in the release. "We are grateful to the teachers who work hard every day to educate students throughout Beaufort County and are delighted to honor and support their efforts."
