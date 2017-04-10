Programs for Exceptional People to host open house at new Bluffton facility

A new activity facility for adults living with intellectual disabilities has opened in Bluffton.
Programs for Exceptional People — which has served community members at its two Hilton Head Island locations for more than 20 years — has opened a Bluffton satellite facility, according to a news release from the agency.
The facility has allowed for an expansion of the PEP Ceramic Arts Program, the release said.
Artists from that program will be on site to display their work at an open house event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 28 at the satellite facility located 163 Bluffton Road, Suite E.
This new venture was made possible through the support of the Community Foundation of the Lowcountry and several local supporters.
PEP is a state licensed and accredited adult activity center whose mission is to promote independence, social interaction and employment opportunities for adults who live with intellectual disabilities.
For more information or to learn more about available gifting opportunities of time, talent or resources, contact executive director Steve Maglione at 843-681-8021 or smaglione@pephhi.org.
