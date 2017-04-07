‘She needs to go to Washington and talk to Congress’ Readers praise mom that told Beaufort County school board to shape up

At this week’s Beaufort County Schools board meeting, a mom sat through the three-and-a-half-hour session before getting up to address the board.
And what she had to say has folks throughout Beaufort County talking.
“This is horrible. ... You guys either need to get along, somebody needs to step down or ... y’all need to do something, because this is not cute at all. And I wasn’t going to say anything because you’re adults. Y’all know this ain’t cute, but obviously you don’t because you keep doing it.
“Every meeting you argue about nothing. If y’all don’t want to be here, don’t be here. Don’t be rude to people. Don’t say things that aren’t nice. Stop cutting him off,” she gestured toward board member Joseph Dunkle. “That’s not nice. I don’t know why he won’t tell you that. Stop doing that. That’s a grown man.
“Y’all need to figure out what your problem is and get over it.”
Many of our readers were quick to share their thoughts - and support - about what she had to say, even telling her she should go to Washington DC and address Congress the same way.
Here's a sample of the comments shared through our Facebook pages.
