How does a committee decision end up on the school board’s agenda before that decision is made?

The Beaufort County school board’s agenda on Tuesday night listed a recommendation by the board’s Legislative Committee to approve a resolution opposing a bill under consideration in the South Carolina House of Representatives that would allow school personnel to carry concealed weapons on campus.
It seemed like a routine resolution coming out of committee.
The problem, however, was that the committee hadn’t yet made that decision.
The group’s meeting to make the recommendation regarding the Jacob Hall School Protection Act occurred Tuesday evening — a full day after the agenda was posted.
Board member JoAnn Orischak pointed out this discrepancy at the beginning of the meeting when the board voted to approve the agenda.
She asked the board how this decision could appear on the agenda if it had not yet been approved — or even discussed — by the Legislative Committee.
Board member Joseph Dunkle also expressed his confusion at this.
“If you have a crystal ball, I’d like to use it,” he said to the board’s officers.
Board chairwoman Patricia Felton-Montgomery, board vice chairman Earl Campbell, board secretary Geri Kinton, Superintendent Jeff Moss and Moss’ staff write the board’s agenda, according to board policy.
In response to Orischak and Dunkle, Kinton said the committee had spoken about the bill in an earlier meeting, something Orischak disputed.
Felton-Montgomery said the item’s inclusion on the agenda was not intentional.
“I think we all understand it was an error,” she said.
After a few more minutes of discussion, school district attorney Drew Davis prompted the board to move on.
The issue, though, was brought up again later in the meeting when the board discussed the committee’s decision to oppose the bill.
Legislative committee member Christina Gwozdz said she was “disheartened” when she saw the recommendation on the agenda before the committee had even met to discuss it.
Kinton reiterated that it was an error.
On Wednesday, Orischak wondered how a more significant item, such as a contract, could be affected if the same incorrect procedure was followed.
“It was a big mistake,” she said.
Kelly Meyerhofer: 843-706-8136, @KellyMeyerhofer
