Education

April 3, 2017 8:24 AM

School board member Christina Gwozdz will meet with constituents this week

Posted by Jeff Shain

jshain@islandpacket.com

Beaufort County school board member Christina Gwozdz will host a forum with District 9 constituents Wednesday at the Bluffton library.

The session will run from 5:30 to 6:45 p.m. in the library’s small conference room. Gwozdz, elected to office last November, will use the session to gather input from concerned District 9 community members.

District 9 includes all of Bluffton south of May River Road, neighborhoods south of U.S. 278 from Buck Island to Malphrus roads, along with Daufuskie Island. The Bluffton library is not a sponsor for the event.

Related content

Education

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Panthers' Davis at Bluffton elementary: 'Electronics have taken over kids' lives'

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos