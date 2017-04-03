School board member Christina Gwozdz will meet with constituents this week

Beaufort County school board member Christina Gwozdz will host a forum with District 9 constituents Wednesday at the Bluffton library.
The session will run from 5:30 to 6:45 p.m. in the library’s small conference room. Gwozdz, elected to office last November, will use the session to gather input from concerned District 9 community members.
District 9 includes all of Bluffton south of May River Road, neighborhoods south of U.S. 278 from Buck Island to Malphrus roads, along with Daufuskie Island. The Bluffton library is not a sponsor for the event.
Comments