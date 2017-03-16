Beaufort County high school student wins national award for photo taken after Hurricane Matthew

Hilton Head Island High School senior Sarah Sugg has won a silver medal from the national Alliance for Young Artists & Writers for a photo she took of her grandfather outside his Hilton Head house in the aftermath of Hurricane Matthew last year.
The photo, titled “Paul Meets Matthew,” was among 330,000 works of art and writing that were submitted to the 2017 Scholastic Art & Writing contest. Fewer than 1 percent of contestants were recognized in a total of 29, which include poetry, photography, sculpture, humor, editorial cartoons and video game design.
Sugg is one of only four students from the Beaufort County School District to win an award from the Alliance for Young Artists & Writers in the nonprofit’s 94-year history. At the end of last year, this same photo was chosen by National Geographic to be one of its Daily Dozen photos on its website.
