School bus delayed only slightly after minor accident on Trask Parkway

A Beaufort County School District bus was struck by a car Thursday afternoon while traveling to pick up students from Whale Branch Elementary School and James Davis Early Childhood Center, leaving minor damage but no injuries.
Only the driver was aboard when the right side of the bus was bumped by a car about 2:20 p.m. on Trask Parkway in front of the Greyhound bus station, district spokesman Jim Foster said.
The bus was able to continue on its route, Foster said, and students were picked up on time.
Comments