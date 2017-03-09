‘Plaid About Reading’ students devour nearly 1 million pages

Okatie Elementary School students read more than 230,000 pages to take top honors from the Heritage Classic Foundation’s annual “Plaid About Reading” contest, with the 11 participating Beaufort County schools combining to approach 1 million pages in all.
The final count was 908,132 pages over a two-week span. Okatie Elementary will received a $500 donation from the reading program, which is affiliated with RBC Heritage presented by Boeing.
Red Cedar Elementary student Anahi Santo Roldan was the top individual reader with nearly 2,000 pages.
The top overall class was Mrs. Atkins’ fourth-grade class at Hilton Head Christian Academy, amassing 70,694 pages.
Students in each school’s winning class will receive two passes to next month’s PGA Tour event at Harbour Town Golf Links. A PGA Tour professional meet with winners each year as part of Coca-Cola Youth Day on Tuesday.
“Plaid About Reading is one of our favorite initiatives throughout the year,” said tournament director Steve Wilmot. “Bringing local schools, golf and some friendly scholastic competition together can only make for a great program, and it keeps getting better each year.”
Participating schools were Okatie Elementary, Hilton Head Island Elementary, Bluffton Elementary, Hilton Head Christian, St. Francis Catholic School, Pritchardville Elementary, Coosa Elementary, Michael C. Riley Elementary, Red Cedar Elementary, Sea Pines Montessori and Cross Schools.
Comments