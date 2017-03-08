Cross Schools names new Head of School

Brad Schultz was recently named the new Head of Schools at Cross Schools in Bluffton.
Schultz will conclude his tenure as a principal at the Greater Atlanta Christian School in May and join Cross Schools full-time on June 1, according to a letter sent from the school to students and parents.
As the new Head of School, Schultz will be tasked ... with the evaluation and development of a high school program at Cross Schools,” the letter said.
Schultz’s hiring comes on the heels of the announcement of a major expansion of the Cross Schools facilities.
