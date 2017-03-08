Education

Cross Schools names new Head of School

Staff reports

Brad Schultz was recently named the new Head of Schools at Cross Schools in Bluffton.

Schultz will conclude his tenure as a principal at the Greater Atlanta Christian School in May and join Cross Schools full-time on June 1, according to a letter sent from the school to students and parents.

As the new Head of School, Schultz will be tasked ... with the evaluation and development of a high school program at Cross Schools,” the letter said.

Schultz’s hiring comes on the heels of the announcement of a major expansion of the Cross Schools facilities.

