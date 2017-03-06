USCB courses coming to Bluffton High in new dual-credit partnership

Three USC Beaufort courses are coming to the Bluffton High School campus starting next year, part of a dual-credit partnership between the schools that also will allow Bluffton students to come to USCB for other offerings.
Public communication, college algebra and introduction to sociology will be offered on the Bluffton High campus, with USCB professors teaching. There is no cost for students, with the Beaufort County School District picking up the $240 tab for a typical USCB three-credit college course.
The new partnership comes on the heels of Bluffton High’s selection by the College Board to participate in the new AP Capstone program, allowing students to earn a special diploma recognizing research and collaboration skills becoming increasingly valuable in the workforce.
“It opens up an even wider selection of choices for our students,” Bluffton High principal Denise Garison said in a statement. “Now in addition to earning college credits through AP classes, students will also be able to earn credits through courses taught by USCB professors.”
To qualify for USCB dual-credit enrollment, a student must have a 3.0 grade-point average, a written recommendation from Garison, a passing grade on the Accuplacer Test and a writing sample approved by USCB’s English department.
USCB credits will be transferable to any college the student opts to attend after graduation.
Dual-credit courses with Technical College of the Lowcountry are available to students at any Beaufort County district high school. Whale Branch Early College High School has a more formalized partnership with TCL, allowing students to simultaneously work toward their high school diploma and a two-year college degree.
In addition, Battery Creek High students can earn college credits through a partnership with Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University. Last year, 352 Beaufort County students were enrolled in dual-credit offerings.
“Taken together, our dual-credit and Advanced Placement courses represent tremendous opportunities for students,” said superintendent Jeff Moss. “Students can earn their college degrees in less than four years, so they and their parents end up paying far less in tuition and living expenses.”
Jeff Shain: 843-706-8123, @jeffshain
