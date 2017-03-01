Computer specialist is chosen as Bridges Prep’s top teacher

Ashton Converse, who teaches computer science and digital multimedia at Bridges Prep, has been named the school’s 2017 Teacher of the Year in voting by staff at the Beaufort charter school.
Converse works with students from kindergarten through ninth grade, the highest level at Bridges this school year. As Bridges Prep’s selection, his name will be forwarded for consideration for the S.C. Charter School District’s statewide Teacher of the Year award.
“We can teach students ... through several means, but who we are to them is more important than how we teach them,” Converse wrote in his Teacher of the Year application. “Interactions with students will define the degree with which a student trusts a teacher.
“Teaching is the way we prepare the next generation of dependable leaders, innovative inventors, diligent workers, and productive citizens.”
A dual major graduate of Bowling Green State University, Converse came to Bridges Prep after time teaching in China at Sias International University.
