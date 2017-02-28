Robert Smalls International Academy wins awards at state science competition

Robert Smalls International Academy earned awards for the 2017 South Carolina State Science Olympiad, according to a news release.
The team competed in seven academic events on Feb. 18 at Newberry College in Newberry. Robert Smalls International Academy was one of 22 schools statewide to participate this year and the only representative from the Beaufort County School District.
The winners from the academy:
▪ Thien Tran and Isabelle Davis, first place, anatomy and physiology
▪ Anthony Dix and Thien Tran, third place, Dynamic Planet RSIA
▪ Remy Fuentes and Isabelle Davis, fifth place, Scrambler vehicle competition
▪ Megan Quidachay, Layla Dupont and Cristal Gonzales, seventh place, experimental design
Other participants from the academy were Heidy Ramirez Apolinar, Andrea Martinez and Victoria Woodward. The team was coached by science teachers Amy Bondy and Heidi McAllister.
Comments