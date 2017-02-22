Former school board chairman among those seeking Moss critic’s vacant seat

Former Beaufort County school board chairman Fred Washington Jr., who lost his seat when redistricting sent him up against Michael Rivers, now seeks to replace Rivers as one of four candidates in next month’s District 3 special election.
Also appearing on the ballot for the March 28 election will be retired educator Cynthia Gregory-Smalls, St. Helena Island businessman William Smith and mortician Buryl Garnett Sumpter. District 3 covers Lady’s Island, St. Helena Island and parts of Beaufort.
A fifth candidate, Ivan Glover, filed papers as a write-in candidate but said Tuesday he would not pursue a campaign.
Rivers, who served 18 years on the school board, resigned his seat in December after he was elected to the S.C. House of Representatives in District 121.
Residents who wish to vote in the election have until Friday to register in-person at the county elections office. Registration also will be accepted online until 11:59 p.m. Sunday, or by mail if postmarked by Monday.
The seat will be the fourth to turn over in a little more than a year, after David Striebinger won a special District 2 election and Patricia Felton-Montgomery — now the board’s chair — and Christina Gwozdz were elected in November.
All three have been critical of superintendent Jeff Moss for ethics violations that allowed his wife to be briefly employed in a high-paying district job. In November, the board voted 7-2 to give Moss a “proficient” evaluation.
Felton-Montgomery, though, was elected to the chair with the backing of Moss’s supporters on the board. With Rivers having been among the superintendent’s critics, next month’s election results could tip support back again.
Washington, director of Beaufort County’s Department of Social Services, was board chairman for all six years he served on the governing body. He lost his seat in 2012 when new lines put both him and Rivers in the same district.
Gregory-Smalls spent 32 1/2 years as a Beaufort County teacher and administrator, including 10 years as assistant principal at St. Helena Elementary. It was during that stretch in the 1990s, she said, that the school went from being one of the district’s lowest performers to one of its best.
Sumpter, who has managed funeral homes in the Atlanta area and Greensboro, N.C., grew up in the Frogmore area and returned to his hometown two years ago to care for a family member. He also works as a substitute teacher in the district.
Smith, who owns Smith Security LLC and also part of the Dore Law Firm office staff, ran unsuccessfully for the Beaufort County Council last year in District 3.
Jeff Shain: 843-706-8123, @jeffshain
