Hilton Head Preparatory School announces science fair winners

Hilton Head Preparatory School announces winners in its 2017 Science Fair, according to a news release.
Upper School
Botany/Microbiology
▪ 1st place: Abby Freed
▪ 2nd place: Addie Eldridge
▪ 3rd place: Lizzie Rankin, Natalie Middleton
▪ Honorable mention: Marcus Ferreira
▪ Honorable mention: Kierstin Clark, Jordan Lalli
Chemistry/Biochem
▪ 1st place: Frank Lin
▪ 2nd place: Rachel Stratton
▪ 3rd place: Shirley Zhou
▪ Honorable mention: Chris Huynh
▪ Honorable mention: Matt Barnett
Environmental Science
▪ 1st place: Lucas Tomita
▪ 2nd place: Sarah Griz
▪ Honorable mention: Hunter Hopman
Physics/Earth Space
▪ 1st place: Stone McDonald
▪ 2nd place: Kailey Tucker
▪ 3rd place: Alan Smith, Aidan McCloskey
Math/Engineering/ Computers
▪ 1st place: Heath Dutcher
▪ 2nd place: Ben Eisinger
▪ 3rd place: Willis Woerheide, Avery Campbell
Social & Behavioral
▪ 1st place: Allessandra Reuben
▪ 2nd place: Shannon Hegarty
▪ 3rd place: Hayden Garniewicz
▪ 3rd place: Keira Wojcikiewicz
▪ Honorable mention: Savannah Young
▪ Honorable mention: Jaden Kidd
▪ Honorable mention: Anna Sulek
▪ Honorable mention: Kacy Jones
▪ Honorable mention: Matthew Sullivan
▪ Honorable mention: Jack Braun
▪ Honorable mention: Scout Yokley
▪ Honorable mention: Griffin Jones
▪ Honorable mention: Chloe Johnson
▪ Honorable mention: Frank Milbourn
Zoology, Health & Medicine
▪ 1st place: Aidan Sanz
▪ 2nd place: Brittany Hanna
▪ 3rd place: Lindsay Zimmermann
▪ Honorable mention: Conrad Alford, Gaston Moore
Overall, Best in Show
▪ 1st Place: Lucas Tomita
▪ 2nd Place: Allessandra Reuben
▪ 3rd Place: Frank Lin
Considered for Overall
Heath Dutcher; Ben Eisinger; Rachel Stratton
Middle School
Botany/Microbiology
▪ 1st place: Clairenne Wilson, Lily Edri
▪ 2nd place: Michaela Hegarty, Kayleigh Washington
▪ 3rd place: Haylee Hopman
▪ Honorable mention: Molly Rankin
Chemistry/Biochem
▪ 1st place: Jack Cherry
▪ 2nd place: Lauren Harvey
▪ 3rd place: Annie Palumbo-Alkire, Abigail Mendoza
▪ Honorable mention: Cassie Cohen
▪ Honorable mention: Hayes Wilkinson
Environmental Science
▪ 1st place: Ella Tomita
▪ 2nd place: Jackie Sullivan
▪ Honorable mention: Josh Terry
Physics/Earth Space
▪ 1st place: Bradbury Kiser, Tommy Stauffer
▪ Honorable mention: Will Alford
Math/Engineering/Computers
▪ 1st place: Grace Lanier
▪ 2nd place: Timofey Obraztsov
▪ 3rd place: Will Barney
▪ Honorable mention: Wyatt Haroutunian, Ryan Mikell
▪ Honorable mention: Michael Calamari
▪ Honorable mention: Hope Dobbelaere
Social & Behavioral
▪ 1st place: Ella Clark
▪ 2nd place: Sloan Callen
▪ 3rd place: Rex Blahut
▪ Honorable mention: Luke Herman
▪ Honorable mention: Burak Henderson
Zoology, Health & Medicine
▪ 1st place: Bailey Sullivan, Mia Calamari
▪ 2nd place: Magnus Ferreira
▪ 3rd place: Olivia Schmitt
▪ Honorable mention: Harrison Green, Jaiden Hrobar
▪ Honorable mention: Peyton DeMaria
▪ Honorable mention: Paul Carrabba, Carson King
▪ Honorable mention: Matthew Eisinger, Luke Foley
▪ Honorable mention: Chloe Marko
Overall/Best in Show
▪ 1st Place: Grace Lanier
▪ 2nd Place: Bradbury Kiser, Tommy Stauffer
▪ 3rd Place: Ella Tomita
Considered for Overall
▪ Bailey Sullivan and Mia Calamari; Timofey Obraztsov
