February 20, 2017 11:48 AM

Hilton Head Preparatory School announces science fair winners

Hilton Head Preparatory School announces winners in its 2017 Science Fair, according to a news release.

Upper School

 

Botany/Microbiology

▪  1st place: Abby Freed

▪  2nd place: Addie Eldridge

▪  3rd place: Lizzie Rankin, Natalie Middleton

▪  Honorable mention: Marcus Ferreira

▪  Honorable mention: Kierstin Clark, Jordan Lalli

 

Chemistry/Biochem

▪  1st place: Frank Lin

▪  2nd place: Rachel Stratton

▪  3rd place: Shirley Zhou

▪  Honorable mention: Chris Huynh

▪  Honorable mention: Matt Barnett

 

Environmental Science

▪  1st place: Lucas Tomita

▪  2nd place: Sarah Griz

▪  Honorable mention: Hunter Hopman

 

Physics/Earth Space

▪  1st place: Stone McDonald

▪  2nd place: Kailey Tucker

▪  3rd place: Alan Smith, Aidan McCloskey

 

Math/Engineering/ Computers

▪  1st place: Heath Dutcher

▪  2nd place: Ben Eisinger

▪  3rd place: Willis Woerheide, Avery Campbell

 

Social & Behavioral

▪  1st place: Allessandra Reuben

▪  2nd place: Shannon Hegarty

▪  3rd place: Hayden Garniewicz

▪  3rd place: Keira Wojcikiewicz

▪  Honorable mention: Savannah Young

▪  Honorable mention: Jaden Kidd

▪  Honorable mention: Anna Sulek

▪  Honorable mention: Kacy Jones

▪  Honorable mention: Matthew Sullivan

▪  Honorable mention: Jack Braun

▪  Honorable mention: Scout Yokley

▪  Honorable mention: Griffin Jones

▪  Honorable mention: Chloe Johnson

▪  Honorable mention: Frank Milbourn

 

Zoology, Health & Medicine

▪  1st place: Aidan Sanz

▪  2nd place: Brittany Hanna

▪  3rd place: Lindsay Zimmermann

▪  Honorable mention: Conrad Alford, Gaston Moore

 

Overall, Best in Show

▪  1st Place: Lucas Tomita

▪  2nd Place: Allessandra Reuben

▪  3rd Place: Frank Lin

 

Considered for Overall

Heath Dutcher; Ben Eisinger; Rachel Stratton

Middle School

 

Botany/Microbiology

▪  1st place: Clairenne Wilson, Lily Edri

▪  2nd place: Michaela Hegarty, Kayleigh Washington

▪  3rd place: Haylee Hopman

▪  Honorable mention: Molly Rankin

 

Chemistry/Biochem

▪  1st place: Jack Cherry

▪  2nd place: Lauren Harvey

▪  3rd place: Annie Palumbo-Alkire, Abigail Mendoza

▪  Honorable mention: Cassie Cohen

▪  Honorable mention: Hayes Wilkinson

 

Environmental Science

▪  1st place: Ella Tomita

▪  2nd place: Jackie Sullivan

▪  Honorable mention: Josh Terry

 

Physics/Earth Space

▪  1st place: Bradbury Kiser, Tommy Stauffer

▪  Honorable mention: Will Alford

 

Math/Engineering/Computers

▪  1st place: Grace Lanier

▪  2nd place: Timofey Obraztsov

▪  3rd place: Will Barney

▪  Honorable mention: Wyatt Haroutunian, Ryan Mikell

▪  Honorable mention: Michael Calamari

▪  Honorable mention: Hope Dobbelaere

 

Social & Behavioral

▪  1st place: Ella Clark

▪  2nd place: Sloan Callen

▪  3rd place: Rex Blahut

▪  Honorable mention: Luke Herman

▪  Honorable mention: Burak Henderson

 

Zoology, Health & Medicine

▪  1st place: Bailey Sullivan, Mia Calamari

▪  2nd place: Magnus Ferreira

▪  3rd place: Olivia Schmitt

▪  Honorable mention: Harrison Green, Jaiden Hrobar

▪  Honorable mention: Peyton DeMaria

▪  Honorable mention: Paul Carrabba, Carson King

▪  Honorable mention: Matthew Eisinger, Luke Foley

▪  Honorable mention: Chloe Marko

 

Overall/Best in Show

▪  1st Place: Grace Lanier

▪  2nd Place: Bradbury Kiser, Tommy Stauffer

▪  3rd Place: Ella Tomita

 

Considered for Overall

▪  Bailey Sullivan and Mia Calamari; Timofey Obraztsov

