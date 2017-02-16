Reaching for the stars (and other objects): Scientific Savages show off their winning robot

The Bluffton Middle School robotics team takes a break, on Feb. 16, 2017, from making improvements to its contest-winning robot to show if off and explain how it functions in competition. The team has qualified for the South Carolina Palmetto Partners VEX Robotics Competition State Championships in Columbia on March 11, where it will test its robot against those of 60 other high school and middle school teams. The team also has qualified for and is currently raising funds for its trip to the US Open National Championship which is being held on April 7-9 in Omaha.