New extension will keep Hilton Head Prep’s headmaster into 2021

Hilton Head Prep has extended the contract of headmaster Jon Hopman for a second three-year term, keeping him at the school into the summer of 2021.
Hopman, who arrived in 2014 from Florida’s Montverde Academy, was praised by trustees for enhancing Prep’s strong academic foundation with greater science, technology and math options, along with extending its college counseling to eighth graders.
Hilton Head Prep also has added college seminars in all upper school grades, along with SAT and ACT review classes as part of the school day.
“We look forward to having the Hopman family as part of the Prep family through the 2020-21 school year, and for many years to come,” Prep chairman Eric Wojcikiewicz said in a statement.
Hopman studied business management as an undergraduate at George Mason University and earned a master’s degree in educational leadership from Stetson University.
Comments