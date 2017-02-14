How to make it snow in South Carolina

How do you make it snow in a climate where it is typically too warm for snow? Andy Amason, owner of Snowsouth, answers.
Delayna Earley dearley@islandpacket.com

Education

Eggs flung from great heights test student engineering, entertain Bluffton firefighters

Each year Bluffton Township Fire District truck 375 helps local schools by assisting with the annual Egg Drop. Students design containers that will protect an egg when dropped from the truck's extended ladder. "The BTFD loves being able to support our local schools," spokesman Capt. Randy Hunter said. "Thank you for having us." In this video, a shift 3 crew sacrifices eggs at River Ridge Academy on Feb. 2, 2017.

Education

'Rock star' interpreter meets rock star senior at Whale Branch HS

Jason Hurdich is a certified deaf interpreter. He became a sensation with his enthusiastic and emotional signing at former Gov. Nikki Haley's televised press conferences in the wake of Hurricane Matthew. On Feb. 2, 2017, Hurdich, who is is deaf and who also has interpreted for former President Barack Obama, drove from Charleston to meet Whale Branch Early College High School student Ambriance Lamar. The 18-year-old student with a 4.25 is not deaf but speaks only with sign language. Hurdich says he had to meet Lamar after reading her incredible story, which includes getting a personal letter from Obama last month.

Education

Big delivery: TCL gets 2 trucks for CDL program

The Technical College of the Lowcountry in Beaufort on Jan. 24, 2017, took delivery of two tractor-trailer trucks to be used for the community college's new commercial driver's license (CDL) program — which will be offered at TCL's New River and Hampton campuses beginning in April. We were on the main campus in Beaufort when the two trucks — from Xtra Mile Driver Training in Bishopville — rumbled in.

Editor's Choice Videos