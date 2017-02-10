SC Department of Education announces school bus safety poster contest

The South Carolina Department of Education’s Office of Transportation is seeking entries for the 2017 National School Bus Safety Poster Contest, according to a news release.
This year’s theme is “My Driver — My Safety Hero!” which emphasizes the important role the bus driver plays in keeping students safe on and around the bus.
The competition is divided into five divisions based on grade level and is open to students in grades K-12. First place winning posters in each division will be entered for judging in the National School Bus Safety Poster Contest, with judging held at the National Association for Pupil Transit Conference and Trade Show in the fall of 2017.
The South Carolina Overall Contest Winner and first, second, and third place winners in each division will receive a plaque and a framed copy of their posters and travel to Columbia for an in-person meeting with State Superintendent Molly Spearman.
Additionally, the Overall Contest Winner’s poster will be used to promote School Bus Driver Appreciation Week in February 2018. The National Overall Contest Winner’s poster will be used to promote School Bus Safety Week in October 2018.
Entries must be received by the South Carolina Department of Education’s Office of Transportation by 4:30 p.m. July 3.
For official rules, go to http://bit.ly/2kYwOvs.
