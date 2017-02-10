American Legion Auxiliary of Post 207 accepting scholarship applications

The American Legion Auxiliary of Post 207 is accepting applications through March 3 for its scholarship contest, according to a news release.
The program is open to any Beaufort County high school senior who has been accepted into an accredited college/university or technical college for this fall.
Applicants must meet the following qualifications and entry requirements:
▪ Applicant must be a high school senior.
▪ Applicant must submit a completed application.
▪ Applicant must enroll in an accredited college/university or technical college in the fall of 2017.
▪ Applicant must have all paperwork: (grades/transcript, college/university’s acceptance letter).
▪ Applicant must write and present a 3- to 5-minute essay.
All materials must be received no later than March 3.
Mail submissions to: American Legion Auxiliary Post 207, Attention: Earnestine Norman, P.O. Box 1526, Beaufort, SC 29901.
The scholarship contest is scheduled for March 25. Recipients, along with friends and family, will be invited to the scholarship luncheon to be held at 11 a.m. at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, 367 Keans Neck Road in Dale, where students will present their essays. The winners will be announced at the luncheon. The prizes are: first place: $500; second place: $300; and third place, $200. All others will receive $100 each for their participation.
For more information, call 843-592-0225 or email puredesign@embarqmail.com.
