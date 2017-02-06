PGA Pro: You can do anything if you can read

In this file video from 2014, Professional golfer Jason Bohn talks about the importance of reading at a Plaid About Reading event at Hilton Head Library.
File Staff video

Orishack to board member Roth: 'Please give me the same respect'

Key moments from the Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016 Beaufort County School Board meeting in which board chair Mary Cordray pens a letter to board member JoAnn Orischak requesting "that you cease and desist from all actions which adversely affect the functions and operations of the District and the School Board.” Board members were then asked to vote on whether the letter should be sent to Orischak.

Cordray responds to Orishack: 'Those kind of quips are not necessary'

