PGA Pro: You can do anything if you can read

Hilton Head Christian Academy students Reedy Newton, Matthew McCutchen and Anna Lesemann Eddy discuss, on Jan. 27, 2017, how they feel about the school moving to Bluffton -- and the one thing they don't want to see change.
Chris Donelson is a Bluffton parent with a second-grader at Red Cedar Elementary. He started a Change.org petition over the Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday weekend asking the school board to return school start times back to what they were last school year. As of Jan. 17, 2017, the petition had 140 signatures.
Beaufort Citadel cadets who are members of the 2017 Summerall Guard answer questions about the guard's performance before heading to Washington, D.C., to participate in the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump on Jan. 20, 2017.
Key moments from the Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016 Beaufort County School Board meeting in which board chair Mary Cordray pens a letter to board member JoAnn Orischak requesting "that you cease and desist from all actions which adversely affect the functions and operations of the District and the School Board.” Board members were then asked to vote on whether the letter should be sent to Orischak.
