Annual ‘Plaid About Reading’ competition tees off this week

Eleven area schools will compete this week in the seventh annual “Plaid About Reading” program, giving elementary students a chance to earn tickets to the RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing and perhaps $500 for their school.
The friendly reading competition tracks pages read this week, with the school posting the highest total earning the $500 top prize. Individual students can win tickets to the PGA Tour’s annual stop at Harbour Town in April, along with the chance to meet a PGA Tour golfer.
“This is a program we look forward to each year,” said tournament director Steve Wilmot. “Encouraging the youngest Plaid Nation fans to read while introducing the game of golf is what this Plaid About Reading is all about.”
Coosa Elementary School is new to the competition in 2017, joined by Red Cedar Elementary, St. Francis Catholic School, Hilton Head Christian Academy, Okatie Elementary, Cross Schools, Sea Pines Montessori Academy, Bluffton Elementary, Hilton Head Elementary, Michael C. Riley Elementary and Pritchardville Elementary.
