Students evacuate Hilton Head school bus after driver smells smoke

The saying goes: Where there’s smoke, there’s fire.
That wasn’t the case for a school bus shuttling 50 students from Hilton Head Elementary School and Hilton Head Island School for the Creative Arts across Cross Island Parkway around 3:10 Friday afternoon.
The driver pulled off Cross Island and onto Marshland Road after smelling smoke, Beaufort County School District spokesman Jim Foster said.
She then evacuated students after seeing flames near the engine compartment in the rear of the bus, he said.
No students were hurt, and a substitute bus picked up the students to complete the route, he added.
Bus personnel found no fire damage to the bus and were able to drive it back to the maintenance shop where mechanics will inspect it again.
“We think (the driver) thought she saw flames,” Foster said. “She might have seen something coming out of the taillight. When we examined the bus, we didn’t see any damage.”
The bus was a state-owned 1995 model, he said.
Roughly 38 percent of Beaufort County School District school buses are 20 years or older, according to S.C. Department of Education records.
Last month, the S.C. Department of Education called for additional funding to replace old school buses, which are more likely to catch on fire.
Last school year, five school buses operating in the Beaufort County School District caught fire. No school bus fires have occurred this school year, Foster said.
