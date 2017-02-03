Eggs flung from great heights test student engineering, entertain Bluffton firefighters

Each year Bluffton Township Fire District truck 375 helps local schools by assisting with the annual Egg Drop. Students design containers that will protect an egg when dropped from the truck's extended ladder. "The BTFD loves being able to support our local schools," spokesman Capt. Randy Hunter said. "Thank you for having us." In this video, a shift 3 crew sacrifices eggs at River Ridge Academy on Feb. 2, 2017.
Capt. Brandon Steveson Bluffton Township Fire District

Big delivery: TCL gets 2 trucks for CDL program

The Technical College of the Lowcountry in Beaufort on Jan. 24, 2017, took delivery of two tractor-trailer trucks to be used for the community college's new commercial driver's license (CDL) program — which will be offered at TCL's New River and Hampton campuses beginning in April. We were on the main campus in Beaufort when the two trucks — from Xtra Mile Driver Training in Bishopville — rumbled in.

Orishack to board member Roth: 'Please give me the same respect'

Key moments from the Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016 Beaufort County School Board meeting in which board chair Mary Cordray pens a letter to board member JoAnn Orischak requesting "that you cease and desist from all actions which adversely affect the functions and operations of the District and the School Board.” Board members were then asked to vote on whether the letter should be sent to Orischak.

Cordray responds to Orishack: 'Those kind of quips are not necessary'

Roth asks: 'Are you opposed to public reprimands?'

Cordray to Orishack: '...continuing to violate the Code of Conduct'

