Education
Eggs flung from great heights test student engineering, entertain Bluffton firefighters
Each year Bluffton Township Fire District truck 375 helps local schools by assisting with the annual Egg Drop. Students design containers that will protect an egg when dropped from the truck's extended ladder. "The BTFD loves being able to support our local schools," spokesman Capt. Randy Hunter said. "Thank you for having us." In this video, a shift 3 crew sacrifices eggs at River Ridge Academy on Feb. 2, 2017.Capt. Brandon Steveson Bluffton Township Fire District