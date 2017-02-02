'Rock star' interpreter meets rock star senior at Whale Branch HS

Jason Hurdich is a certified deaf interpreter. He became a sensation with his enthusiastic and emotional signing at Nikki Haley's televised press conferences for Hurricane Matthew. On Feb. 2, 2017, Hurdich, who is is deaf, and who also has interpreted for former president Barack Obama, drove from Charleston to meet Whale Branch High School student Ambriance Lamar. The 18-year-old student with a 4.25 is nonverbal and, like Hurdich, uses sign language. Hurdich says he had to meet Lamar after hearing her incredible story, which includes getting a personal letter from Obama last month.