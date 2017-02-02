'Rock star' interpreter meets rock star senior at Whale Branch HS

Jason Hurdich is a certified deaf interpreter. He became a sensation with his enthusiastic and emotional signing at Nikki Haley's televised press conferences for Hurricane Matthew. On Feb. 2, 2017, Hurdich, who is is deaf, and who also has interpreted for former president Barack Obama, drove from Charleston to meet Whale Branch High School student Ambriance Lamar. The 18-year-old student with a 4.25 is nonverbal and, like Hurdich, uses sign language. Hurdich says he had to meet Lamar after hearing her incredible story, which includes getting a personal letter from Obama last month.
Josh Mitelman Staff video

Big delivery: TCL gets 2 trucks for CDL program

The Technical College of the Lowcountry in Beaufort on Jan. 24, 2017, took delivery of two tractor-trailer trucks to be used for the community college's new commercial driver's license (CDL) program — which will be offered at TCL's New River and Hampton campuses beginning in April. We were on the main campus in Beaufort when the two trucks — from Xtra Mile Driver Training in Bishopville — rumbled in.

Orishack to board member Roth: 'Please give me the same respect'

Key moments from the Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016 Beaufort County School Board meeting in which board chair Mary Cordray pens a letter to board member JoAnn Orischak requesting "that you cease and desist from all actions which adversely affect the functions and operations of the District and the School Board.” Board members were then asked to vote on whether the letter should be sent to Orischak.

Cordray responds to Orishack: 'Those kind of quips are not necessary'

Roth asks: 'Are you opposed to public reprimands?'

Cordray to Orishack: '...continuing to violate the Code of Conduct'

