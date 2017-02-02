School board to look at achievement gap and inequities in discipline of students

Continued discussion about ways to narrow the achievement gap in Beaufort County schools will be a chief topic as the school board meets for work sessions Friday and Saturday, and perhaps a first look at funding alternatives following voters’ rejection of a bond referendum last November.
The work sessions, which are open to the public and include time for public comment, will begin at 8:45 a.m. Friday in the media center of the Beaufort County School District office, 2900 Mink Point Boulevard in Beaufort. Saturday’s session is scheduled for 9 a.m.
Two hours of Friday’s session are earmarked for discussing the ongoing achievement gap, which has shown black and Hispanic students trailing their white peers by as much as 37 percentage points on assessments in four primary areas of study.
Recent SAT results, though, do show a slight narrowing among last year’s graduating seniors.
Friday’s agenda also includes budget discussion for 2017-18, possibly to include urgent capital improvements that were placed on hold with the November referendum’s failure and a discussion on inequities in student discipline.
Saturday’s session will include a legislative update, expected to include a progress report on a bill that would lift a restriction mandating districts cannot start the school year before the third Monday in August.
Under the current law, next school year would begin on Aug. 21 and leave districts in a bind to complete the fall semester by Christmas.
District parents and employees have been polled about two spring-semester options that would either cut into the traditional two-week Christmas break or extend the school year past Memorial Day. Those results will be made public Saturday.
