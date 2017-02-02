Here’s where and when you can talk to school board member JoAnn Orischak

Beaufort County school board member JoAnn Orischak will host her second informal listening session with constituents Feb. 9 at the Hilton Head Island Library.
The session will run from 5 to 7:45 p.m. in the library’s small conference room. Orischak initiated the quarterly meetings last fall to listen and respond concerns from District 11 community members.
District 11 includes the south end of Hilton Head Island and communities along the coast. The Hilton Head Island Library is not a sponsor for the event.
