Beaufort County students might have to enter lotteries for school choice slots this year

As school choice registration opens Wednesday to place Beaufort County students into programs outside their home attendance area, parents eyeing certain options now face the possibility they may not get what they want.
For the first time, as many as seven schools could be forced into lotteries to accept students into a limited number of slots. River Ridge Academy, in fact, may take only Montessori applicants as the Bluffton school has already hit peak capacity.
Other lottery possibilities include Hilton Head Island Middle School, Hilton Head Island High, Red Cedar Elementary, Pritchardville Elementary, Coosa Elementary and Broad River Elementary.
“It’s a good problem to have,” superintendent Jeff Moss said Tuesday, noting more than 3,000 students currently take advantage of the district’s choice options.
Students already enrolled in choice programs are not affected. Once accepted, they are grandfathered to stay in the program until their time on campus is complete. However, they must go through the application process again upon entering the next level — elementary to middle school or middle to high school.
With so many students already locked in, Moss said he expects application numbers to be down.
The school choice program allows parents to match their children with learning programs that more closely reflect students’ skills and interests. Options include math/engineering/science, international baccalaureate, performing arts, language immersion (Spanish/Chinese) and leadership development.
No lotteries were necesssary in the first two years, though Moss noted River Ridge came “awful close” to holding one last year. But as the population booms in parts of the county and certain choice programs become popular, a few options are coming up against capacity. Registration forms, by the way, allow parents to apply for just one choice.
“The Montessori program seems to be fairly popular,” Moss said. “And language immersion seems to be really popular.”
Two of the projected lottery schools fall under those categories — River Ridge (Montessori) and Broad River (language immersion).
River Ridge also offers the Project Lead the Way curriculum, though Moss suggested that would be closed to new applicants this year with the school at capacity. Montessori still has openings, he said, which would allow a lottery to take place.
“If there’s space in the Montessori program,” Moss said, “parents will be able to get into that program even though the school is over 95 percent (capacity). That’s to fill up that program.”
Project Lead the Way applicants have other options at Bluffton and H.E. McCracken middle schools, he added.
Parents have until March 1 to apply for choice programs. Online applications will open Wednesday at the district’s school choice webpage; hardcopy applications also can be downloaded from the website or picked up at any district school.
Moss noted that since the district implemented school choice for the 2015-16 school year, it has seen an uptick in enrollment from resident students coming into district.
“They’re leaving their parochial or private or homeschool systems for what we’re offering,” Moss said. “It shows (parents) have confidence in bringing their child back to a public-school setting. That was part of establishing the program.”
