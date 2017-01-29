Superintendent’s spring town hall series gets underway this week

Whale Branch Early College High School will be Tuesday’s locale for the first of six town hall meetings this spring with Beaufort County Schools superintendent Jeff Moss, allowing parents and community members to ask questions directly of the district’s top executive.
The Whale Branch meeting kicks off a new cycle that Moss holds twice a year with residents in each of the school district’s five school clusters. A Spanish-language town hall also is set for Feb. 6 at Bluffton Middle School, with translation devices available at the other five meetings.
The full schedule, with all sessions to begin at 6 p.m.:
▪ Tuesday: Whale Branch Early College High School
▪ Feb. 6: Spanish language at Bluffton Middle School
▪ Feb. 28: Bluffton High School (to include May River High)
▪ March 30: Hilton Head Island High School
▪ April 19: Beaufort High School
▪ April 27: Battery Creek High School (to include Islands Academy)
