Loss of Hilton Head school will be felt throughout community, leaders say

From fewer educational options to another vacant building, the loss of Hilton Head Christian Academy will be felt throughout the community, island leaders said Friday.
“This departure may impact the choices that some parents have,” Mayor David Bennett said. “It may have an impact on attracting new families. That has an impact on us all.”
Hilton Head Christian Academy announced Thursday that after nearly 40 years of providing education on the island, it planned to move to Bluffton with a tentative opening date in 2019.
School officials listed numerous reasons, including the ability to expand its footprint on land it already owns at the corner of Bluffton Parkway and Masters Way, and an expected increase in enrollment in Bluffton.
Besides Bennett, other politicians, business leaders and gated community officials on the island expressed concerns about the planned move.
Kim Likins, town council member and the school’s previous board chairwoman, said educational options are one thing young families look for when deciding where to live.
“It is a loss,” Likins said. “Anyway you look at it.”
JR Richardson Jr., a long-time developer on the island and former board chairman of Hilton Head Prep, agreed.
“You never like to lose something so valuable in the community, especially for young families,” Richardson said. “It is concerning to have such a legacy school removed from the marketplace.”
Hilton Head Plantation manager Peter Kristian said schools are a selling point to potential buyers in the plantation, known as being a more family-friendly option for homebuyers on the island.
It is uncertain how the academy’s planned move will affect sales in the plantation, he said.
“I don’t have a handle on the length of the commute folks in Hilton Head Plantation will have to go to attend the school,” he said.
The academy, which costs $10,000 to $14,000 annually to attend, will continue to provide busing to island residents, school officials said.
Town Council member David Ames said it is important to keep young families on the island.
“Young families bring an energy to this community,” he said. “It makes me sad to see the school making this decision.”
There also are concerns of what will happen to the 55,000-square foot-building the academy will leave behind on Garden Drive, Ames said.
“I think it hurts our brand and suggests that our economy isn’t so robust as it once was,” he said. “There are parts of our economy that are doing very well, but this suggests to tourists or someone coming to the island that we can do better.”
Simon Fraser, chairman of the Heritage Classic Foundation, said he won’t be directly affected by the move of the school, but added that anytime a business leaves the island, it causes an inconvenience for residents.
“I don’t like driving to Bluffton to do my shopping,” he said.
While the academy’s planned move from Hilton Head is seen as a loss by some islanders, others in Bluffton welcome it.
Shellie West, CEO & founder of the Greater Bluffton Chamber of Commerce, said it could be a job generator for the region.
“This could offer an option for the school to grow and create even more jobs,” she said.
Academy officials have said the move could double its enrollment, from 350 to upward of 700 students.
As Hilton Head leaders worry about losing young families with Thursday’s announcement, West said it’s possible the school will attract more families to Bluffton.
“Schools are important to people when deciding to relocate,” she said. “Christian Academy is a great school, and it will be an added plus to the schools already in place.”
Despite the concerns facing the island with the planned move, Bennett said island residents should look at it as an opportunity.
“It is going to bring strong emotions from people for and against,” Bennett said. “The hope is people can channel the emotion in a positive fashion that can help repurpose the island.”
Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG
Comments