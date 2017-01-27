Hilton Head Christian Academy community excited by Bluffton move

Word that Hilton Head Christian Academy is leaving the island for a new campus in Bluffton is eliciting a mostly positive reaction from students, graduates, parents and school administration.
Jamee Reed, a Bluffton resident and mother of an HHCA elementary schooler, spoke for many of them when she said she’s “extremely excited” about the move.
Busy schedules and heavy traffic have at times hampered her ability to be a part of her daughter’s school life, Reed said.
“I’m really looking forward to having (the campus) closer, and getting the chance to get more involved,” she said.
After nearly four decades on Hilton Head Island, the private evangelical institution announced plans earlier this week to relocate to a new campus to be built on a roughly 26-acre property near the corner of Bluffton Parkway and Masters Way. The move is expected to be complete by the 2019-20 school year.
“The future of Hilton Head Christian Academy is in Bluffton,” Head of School Doug Langhals told a crowd of parents when the move was publicly announced Thursday evening. The school was founded in 1979.
The announcement was met with applause from those in attendance.
The move will allow the school to expand its classroom, arts, and athletic facilities, as well as offer the potential to double the current enrollment of about 350 students, school leaders say.
It may not be as convenient, but it will be worth the drive.
Hilton Head Christian Academy student Anna Lesemann Eddy
One of the main factors in moving the school is the fact that more than half of current HHCA students live in the Bluffton area, school leaders say.
That ratio is expected to skew even further as the Bluffton area continues to grow.
But adding to that growth by building another school drew the ire of some on social media. A handful of a posters on the Island Packet’s Facebook page bemoaned the additional traffic the new school could bring.
Despite such complaints, the town “is exploding and will continue to,” Langhals said. “... There are five times as many school-aged children in Bluffton than on Hilton Head Island.”
Reh Harvey, a 2009 graduate of the school, said he spent about 45 minutes each morning commuting from his home in Okatie.
“I think (the move to Bluffton is) a great idea,” he said. “Not only does it shorten the commute but also opens up a whole new base of potential students.”
Harvey said he expects the new campus to draw students not only from Bluffton, but from the Ridgeland and Hardeeville areas as well.
Anna Lesemann Eddy, an HHCA high schooler who lives close to the current campus, said fellow islanders “will definitely have a bit of a drive, but its not any different than people coming from Bluffton to here.”
“It may not be as convenient, but it will be worth the drive,” she said.
Cameron Clark, a Hilton Head Island resident and 2016 graduate, also praised the plan to relocate.
“I was one of the lucky ones where it was only a five minute drive or so” from home to school, he said.
“At the end of the day, (the island campus) is just buildings and a location,” he said. “What makes the academy isn’t the buildings — it’s the teachers and staff and the mission.”
Harvey agreed, saying he trusts school leaders will “do an incredible job at preserving” the school’s history and traditions.
Hilton Head Town Councilwoman Kim Likins has two sons, one a recent HHCA graduate and the other a junior at the school.
She said that while the island campus will certainly be missed, “the most important thing for me is for the school to continue to thrive.”
Relocating to Bluffton — where there is the potential for the school community to expand significantly — makes sense, she said.
Attending HHCA has been “one of the most positively impactful things to happen to my kids,” Likins said. “It will be great if more parents are able to give their children that same positive experience.”
There is definitely going to be push-back and people who are upset.
Hilton Head Christian Academy graduate Reh Harvey
Support for the move also comes with the recognition that there will be hurdles.
The move is “going to come with some roadblocks and and its going to come with challenges,” Ford Allen, chairman of the school’s board of directors, told parents Thursday evening.
Harvey said, “There is definitely going to be push-back and people who are upset. There always is with change, especially one of this magnitude.”
“I can see why they would be upset, but I would encourage them to look at the potential,” he said. “I think HHCA has not only met but exceeded its purpose and potential on Hilton Head, so now it is time to grow elsewhere.”
Likins said because the move isn’t happening for another couple of years, “it’s the families who have kids in middle school or younger who will be the most impacted.”
“Is it sad that kids on the island are going have to travel farther? Yes — but I believe the benefits far outweigh those negative aspects,” she said.
School leaders say they have yet to decide whether they will keep the Hilton Head Christian Academy name after the move to the mainland.
“I think the biggest challenge will be what to do with the name,” Harvey said. “But I trust the leadership and know that they will come up with something that encompasses the past, present, and future of HHCA.”
Likins agreed.
“There will always a personal, individual connection” for members of the school community, regardless of its name or location, she said.
Lucas High: 843-706-8128, @IPBG_Lucas
