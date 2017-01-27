AAUW offering Etta N. Mann Non-Traditional Student Scholarship

The Beaufort Branch of the American Association of University Women is seeking applicants for the Etta N. Mann Non-Traditional Student Scholarship, according to a news release.
The AAUW is offering its annual scholarship to a woman, age 21 or older, who is returning to college following an interruption in her education career. The applicant must be a woman who resides in Beaufort County, has a high school diploma or GED, and is returning to college or technical school in pursuit of her associate, bachelor’s or registered nurse degree. The $1,500 award is applicable to tuition and fees only and will be paid by AAUW to the college, university, vocational or technical school. The applicant must demonstrate scholastic aptitude and leadership characteristics, as well as financial need.
The scholarship is part of AAUW’s mission to promote equity and education for women and girls. Deadline for the application is 4 p.m. April 3.
Applications are available at the financial aid office of USCB at 801 Carteret St., the financial aid office of TCL at 921 Ribaut Road, or by email from Peggy Hubright at pmhubright@gmail.com.
