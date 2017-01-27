Voting opens for parents to have their say on 2017-18 school calendar

Parents of Beaufort County students have until Tuesday to vote for one of two calendar options for next school year, choosing between a shorter 12-day Christmas break or extending the school year a few days past Memorial Day.
Emails were sent to parents Wednesday evening, district spokesman Jim Foster said, providing an online link that will allow them to choose between the two options. Separate emails were sent to district employees seeking their input.
Voting for both surveys will remain open through Tuesday. Results will be made public after presentation to the school board at its work session Feb. .
The first option would bring students back on Jan. 3, creating just a 12-day holiday break that falls short of the district’s traditional layoff of at least two weeks.
The alternative would extend the break into the following week, with a return date of Jan. 8 or 9. Moving those school days to the back end would extend school finish past Memorial Day weekend.
Officials are striving to solve a dilemma that strips the fall semester of flexibility, as the district tries to balance a state-mandated late start with completing the semester before Christmas.
State law bars any school district from starting classes before the third Monday in August – which puts the starting date on Aug. 21 this year. A bill has been prefiled in the state Assembly that would overturn that restriction and return control to local districts, though movement has been slow.
