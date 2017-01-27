Hilton Head Christian video shown to parents (full length)

Chris Donelson is a Bluffton parent with a second-grader at Red Cedar Elementary. He started a Change.org petition over the Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday weekend asking the school board to return school start times back to what they were last school year. As of Jan. 17, 2017, the petition had 140 signatures.
Beaufort Citadel cadets who are members of the 2017 Summerall Guard answer questions about the guard's performance before heading to Washington, D.C., to participate in the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump on Jan. 20, 2017.
Key moments from the Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016 Beaufort County School Board meeting in which board chair Mary Cordray pens a letter to board member JoAnn Orischak requesting "that you cease and desist from all actions which adversely affect the functions and operations of the District and the School Board.” Board members were then asked to vote on whether the letter should be sent to Orischak.
Singers from Michael C. Riley elementary school, and eight-year-old Maya Smith -- who gained widespread attention in 2016 for her many good deeds for local enforcement -- highlighted the Bluffton's Christmas tree lighting ceremony on Dec. 2, 2016.
Sean Hendrickson, Vice President for Continuing Education and Workforce Development and Director of Military Affairs with the Technical College of the Lowcountry, explains why it is beneficial for students to learn basic welding skills using a virtual reality machine Nov. 30, 2016, during a demonstration of the machine at TCL's Beaufort campus.
Superintendent Jeff Moss, Beaufort County Board of Education vice chair Laura Bush, district attorney Drew Davis and board member Evva Anderson discuss racial disparities in suspensions and expulsions at a committee meeting Nov. 22, 2016.