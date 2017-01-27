Hilton Head Christian video shown to parents (full length)

This video was shown to parents on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017 during the "Big News" event held at the school announcing plans on the school's move to Bluffton.
Courtesy of HHCA

Education

Cordray responds to Orishack: 'Those kind of quips are not necessary'

Key moments from the Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016 Beaufort County School Board meeting in which board chair Mary Cordray pens a letter to board member JoAnn Orischak requesting "that you cease and desist from all actions which adversely affect the functions and operations of the District and the School Board.” Board members were then asked to vote on whether the letter should be sent to Orischak.

Education

Roth asks: 'Are you opposed to public reprimands?'

Key moments from the Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016 Beaufort County School Board meeting in which board chair Mary Cordray pens a letter to board member JoAnn Orischak requesting "that you cease and desist from all actions which adversely affect the functions and operations of the District and the School Board." Board members were then asked to vote on whether the letter should be sent to Orischak.

Education

Cordray to Orishack: '...continuing to violate the Code of Conduct'

Key moments from the Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016 Beaufort County School Board meeting in which board chair Mary Cordray pens a letter to board member JoAnn Orischak requesting "that you cease and desist from all actions which adversely affect the functions and operations of the District and the School Board." Board members were then asked to vote on whether the letter should be sent to Orischak.

Beaufort News

Virtual reality welding helps TCL students learn basics

Sean Hendrickson, Vice President for Continuing Education and Workforce Development and Director of Military Affairs with the Technical College of the Lowcountry, explains why it is beneficial for students to learn basic welding skills using a virtual reality machine Nov. 30, 2016, during a demonstration of the machine at TCL's Beaufort campus.

