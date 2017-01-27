Here’s a way for Beaufort County students to get up to $40,000 for college

Need money for college?
The Reverend Pinckney Scholars Program is accepting applications through March 17. The program is open to black high school seniors in Beaufort, Jasper and Charleston counties who want to attend a two- or four-year college in the fall.
Up to 10 students will be chosen to receive up to $10,000 a year for up to four years as long as certain criteria is met. Finalists will be interviewed at Coastal Community Foundation’s Charleston office in May.
Recipients will also receive training and assistance before college, support from program staff each school year and invitations to workshops and other events.
The Coastal Community Foundation is in its second year of administering the scholarships, a $3.2 million fund formed in memory of Clementa Pinckney, who was killed in the Emanuel AME Church shooting in Charleston in 2015.
For information, contact Caroline Mullis at caroline@coastalcommunityfoundation.org or visit www.coastalcommunityfoundation.org.
