Hilton Head Christian through the years

In this photo taken on Aug. 2, 1989, construction of Hilton Head Christian Academy nears completion on Hilton Head Island.
The site plan for the 1989 construction of Hilton Head Christian Academy on Hilton Head Island, the school's current location.
In this undated photo, a sign instructs viewers what the phase of construction will entail for Hilton Head Christian Academy's island campus.
In this photo from June, 27, 1984, Rev. Chuck Colclasure, from left, pastor of Hilton Head Presbyterian, stands with Louis Jaffe and Floyd Bergman, Headmaster of Hilton Head Christian Academy.
Hilton Head Christian Academy headmaster Floyd Bergman stands on Aug. 6, 1984 in front of construction.
Hilton Head Christian Academy kindergarten and pre-kindergarten students enjoys a visit to Heritage Farms on May 1, 1990 in Sea Pines on Hilton Head Island. Guides for the tour were volunteers of the Heritage Farm Association teaching the youngsters how a garden grows.
In this photo taken on June 6, 1991, Matthew Marcus, left, is congratulated on his graduation by Roy Lowrie, headmaster, as he turns his tassel as Jim Saba, rear, chairman of the school board looks on at First Baptist Church. For it's sixth commencement, this was the largest graduating class in the history of Hilton Head Christian Adacemy on Hilton Head Island with eight graduating seniors.
Hilton Head Christian Academy Headmaster Mike Lindsey, right, oversees students on Oct. 26, 1994 into the school's new 4,500 square-foot addition. "We increased from 175 to 310 students so were are running out of room," said Lindsey. The new wing has six classrooms that will be used by the high school students.
