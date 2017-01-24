TCL gets semi-trailers for new CDL program

The Technical College of the Lowcountry in Beaufort on Tuesday took delivery of two tractor-trailers for its new commercial driver’s license program.
The college bought two trucks for $25,000 from Xtra Mile Driver Training in Bishopville. TCL had been partnering with the company to provide its students a way to obtain a CDL.
With the new trucks, TCL is scheduled to begin offering a CDL program on April 3 — at its New River campus in Bluffton and at its satellite campus in Hampton.
“There’s a tremendous demand for (commercial drivers)” beyond just the demand expected with the future arrival of the Jasper Ocean Terminal, said William O’Neal, TCL program coordinator for continuing education and workforce development. “We’re just trying to stay ahead of that demand.”
The commercial driver’s license program will be four weeks, with classes Monday through Thursday, from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. For those who work full-time, an eight-week weekend program is being considered, O’Neal said.
The program will cost $4,000, and financial aid is available.
Josh Mitelman: 843-706-8145, @IPBG_Josh
